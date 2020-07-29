Maxey Motor Co. Inc. is the oldest used car dealership in New Albany and Union County, the owner said.
Scott Maxey said his grandfather Troy Maxey and a business partner started the business in 1946.
“We sell anything that’s legal,” said Maxey.
The business used to be located at the corner of Main Street and Carter Avenue until around 1999. Then it moved to a location on Bankhead Street before moving to its current location at 706. W. Bankhead St.
Maxey represents the third generation in the family business with his son, Chance, being the fourth.
Maxey’s dad, Gerald, had an Oldsmobile dealership in New Albany from 1954-1958 but ended up merging with the family business.
Maxey Motor Co. has a wide range of vehicles such as a 2005 Grand Prix with 200,000 miles and a 2008 Mustang Shelby GT 500 with 7,000 miles. He tries to keep between 30 to 50 vehicles in stock, and they range from low to high mileage.
The business also sells cars, motorcycles, trucks, buses, mini vans, commercial vans and farm trucks.
“I don’t want to sell anything with problems,” said Maxey.
He noted that he does his best to fix everything that is wrong with a vehicle before it is sold. The vehicles are also detailed.
The business’ slogan has been clean used cars since 1946.
“I’m easy to deal with, and I believe in satisfying my customers,” said Maxey. “We’re very low haggle.”
Asked if he likes this business, Maxey said, “I don’t know anything else. I was born into it I guess.”
He said he has been working in the business since he was around 11 years old.
The business has been blessed with “good customers” and stays very busy, he added.
“We also believe in giving back to the community,” he said, adding that he supports local schools and athletic teams.
In his spare time, Maxey enjoys riding his motorcycle out West and spending time with his five grandchildren. He has ridden his motorcycle to Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Utah and Idaho. He likes the cool temperatures, low humidity and beautiful scenery out West. He has been going out West on his motorcycle for about six to seven years.
Maxey Motor Co. Inc. can be reached at 662-534-4386. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.