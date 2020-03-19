McKenzie Outdoor recently opened in New Albany, but it already has a strong presence in the community.
Owned by Laken and Hamer McKenzie, the business opened in New Albany on Feb. 1 and repairs and sells lawn and garden equipment.
“We’re 100 percent family owned and operated,” said Laken.
Previously, the business was located in Olive Branch, but Laken and Hamer wanted to move the operation to New Albany.
“We have other family here that was really impressed with the school district and the community,” said Laken. “We’d been thinking about it for a long time, and it just kind of all worked out.”
New Albany is a welcoming community where people help each other, and McKenzie Outdoor cares about its customers, Laken said.
Laken and Hamer live in Ashland with their two children, Jorja Kate, 6, and Marlee, 1, who attend school in New Albany.
Laken is also the bookkeeper at New Albany High School.
Located at 501 State Highway 15 South, McKenzie Outdoor is a “full-service lawn and garden repair shop as well as a sales store,” said Laken.
The business can repair any type of lawn and garden equipment and also sells Hustler and Grasshopper zero-turn mowers.
The Grasshopper mowers are for commercial use.
“They are every sturdy,” said Laken. “They are built to last. It is an excellent commercial unit.”
Hustler is also a very good mower and comes in commercial and residential models.
Customers are welcome to try out different mowers on their lawn before making a purchase.
In addition, McKenzie Outdoor offers a full line of Stihl equipment.
“We are certified Stihl dealer,” said Laken. “We sell everything that they offer.”
Trimmers, blowers, edgers, hedge trimmers and pole saws are for sale at McKenzie Outdoor.
McKenzie Outdoor also provides a full spectrum of repair and maintenance services for lawn and garden equipment. That includes oil changes, blade sharpening, blade replacement and other services.
The business has a large repair shop, and pick up and delivery services are available.
The business can repair riding lawnmowers, zero-turn mowers, blowers, trimmers, pole saws, tillers and more.
McKenzie Outdoor also has parts, belts and accessories for several different name brands of lawn equipment. Laken said the business has “just about anything you would need to repair or replace anything on your lawn and garden equipment.”
McKenzie Outdoor also has products such air filters, oil and oil filters.
Laken and Hamer enjoy this line of work.
“I grew up in it,” said Laken, adding that Hamer worked for Tennessee Tractor. “We’ve kind of just always been in it.”
This is the time of year at the business when it is starting to get really busy. Even though McKenzie Outdoor has only been open in New Albany since February, the business has been “flooded with people,” Laken noted.
“The community has been very welcoming,” she said. “We’ve grown to have a lot of ties here in New Albany.”
McKenzie Outdoor offers several financing options, including 0 interest for 48 months. The businesses uses local financing companies.
“We try to do as much business local as we can to give back,” said Laken. “We’re big shop local people.”
McKenzie Outdoor is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
It can be reached at 662-539-7106.