Med Supply Plus in New Albany opened about a month ago at 716 W. Bankhead St. and offers many products to help people facing health issues.
The company, which also has locations in Ripley and Corinth, has established a reputation of providing quality services, said company Vice President Ronnie Sleeper.
“We felt like there was an opportunity in New Albany to do the same thing,” said Sleeper.
Sleeper said he and company President Joe Morton have contacts in the local medical community.
“We felt like it would be a great market for us,” said Sleeper.
He noted that the company serves small towns with regional hospitals.
“That’s a market that we know well and that we serve well,” Sleeper added.
If the store does not have what a customer or patient is looking for then efforts will be made to find the item. For instance, a woman recently called the store looking for a stationary exercise bike, and now Morton is trying to find one for her.
Med Supply Plus offers whatever a patient needs to get healthy again, and that could include wheelchairs, beds, walkers, braces, wheelchair cushions and Oxygen.
“We’re trying to be a home medical superstore,” said Sleeper.
Many of the items at the business are provided on a prescription basis. Med Supply Plus relies on doctors and clinics referring patients to the business for home health supplies.
The business accepts all major insurances as well as Medicare and Medicaid.
“Essentially, if somebody needs something for home health at all we try to be here for them,” said Sleeper.
Other products at the business include diabetic shoes and socks. The diabetic shoes come in a variety of different styles.
There is also a baby department at Med Supply Plus, which offers products for both the newborn and the mom. Products in the baby department include breast pumps, garments, nursing bras, aroma therapy for the baby’s room, nursing pillows, baby carriers, lotions and comfort toys. They are high-quality products at affordable prices, Sleeper noted.
High-end and fashionable scrubs for nurses are also sold at Med Supply Plus, and they come in different styles as well.
A variety of braces are sold at the business including ones for the wrist, knee, neck, back and ankle. Cast shoes, which orthopedic doctors may prescribe, are available as well.
Med Supply Plus also has an extensive line of lift chairs, which are helpful for people who have deteriorating knee and hip joints. The lift chairs help the person get into a standing position. Some people who do not have joint problems also like the chairs, which come in modern styles, said Sleeper.
Sleep apnea machines, products for the bathroom, pillows, diapers, wound care and blood pressure monitors are other items available at Med Supply Plus.
Sleeper said people should shop with Med Supply Plus because of the excellent customer service as well as fast and efficient service. He just urged people to give Med Supply Plus a chance to earn customers’ trust. He added that Med Supply Plus has a “great crew” with significant experience to deliver services to the customers.
Med Supply Plus can be reached at 662-539-7700.