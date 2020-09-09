Mr. Taco’s Food truck in New Albany has been open for about four months and has many customers, said owner Junior Cuellar.
Located at 722 E. Bankhead St., the business offers top quality, authentic Mexican food, said Cuellar.
Mr. Taco’s Food Truck is always parked in the same location next to the NA Quickmart.
It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.
Cuellar has lived in New Albany for more than 20 years and is married with four children. One of his children is in kindergarten, one in middle school, one in high school and one in college at Itawamba Community College.
His wife, Yuridiz, also works with him at the business as well as one other employee.
Mr. Taco’s Food Truck offers burritos, quesadillas, shrimp tacos and nachos among many other items.
Mexican sausage, steak, marinated pork and grilled chicken are some of the toppings offered. One of the dishes served is the Burrito Macho, which has egg, Mexican sausage, rice and beans and cheese dip.
There are also street tacos, which are more like real Mexican tacos, he said. American tacos with floured tortillas, lettuce and cheese are available as well.
Homemade tamales are served on the weekends at Mr. Taco’s Food truck, which only takes cash.
Cuellar said he likes this type of work, especially visiting with the customers. He also enjoys cooking and said his food is “very good.”
He urges people to give him a try if they have not already.
Mr. Taco’s Food Truck can also be found on Facebook.