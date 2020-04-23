A new boutique is poised to open soon in downtown New Albany.
Muddy Mallard Boutique is located at 108 W. Bankhead St. in the former location of the Bankhead Bicycle Club.
Owner Joni Mclarty said she hopes the Muddy Mallard Boutique can be open by June 1. But she said she will have to see how issues related to the coronavirus shake out.
Muddy Mallard Boutique will sell men’s, women’s and tween clothing. Tween clothing, she said, is for children about the age of 6 and up. She will also carry sizes up to 3-X.
Most of the clothing at the business will be everyday casual wear and possibly some church attire, she noted.
She said she wanted to open a business in New Albany because she grew up here.
“It’s home to me, and I’ve always just loved the downtown area,” Mclarty said.
She said the building became available and she decided to put in a clothing store. She said she likes features in the building, such as the exposed brick walls and its historic value. She bought the building and has done some remodeling to it.
She and her husband, Jeremy, have four children ages 11, 6, 5 and 3, and they live in Myrtle.
She and her husband were both born and raised in the local area and are now raising their children here. She went to Myrtle Attendance Center, and he attended New Albany High School. Her mom is State Sen. Kathy Chism.
This is Mclarty’s first time to own a business, but she noted that her mom has had several businesses over the years and that she has learned a lot from her.
“She’s owned so many businesses,” Mclarty said. “I feel like I’ve picked up a lot throughout my life just watching her.”
Mclarty said she loves all the businesses downtown and is worried about what type of impact the coronavirus is having on them.
“I know a lot of people are hurting now,” Mclarty said. “I hope they can overcome it. It’s sad to think about it. I hope everything opens back up.”