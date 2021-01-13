A meal delivery service called NA Food Dash has been a success in New Albany.
“We’ve got a really good customer base,” said Scott Hancock, who owns the business with Shanda Williams.
It is easy to get hooked on the convenience of the service, said Hancock.
“I know I’m hooked on it,” he said.
NA Food Dash delivers about 600 meals per week, Hancock said, adding that Friday is the busiest day of the week for the service.
With so many things going on such as work and doing homework with the kids, it is nice to have meals conveniently delivered to the home, he noted.
The service is easy to use, and the delivery fees are reasonable, he added. Before the customer checks out on the user friendly website, they see their total cost, including the delivery fee. Customers pay on the website using a credit or debit card, and they are given an estimated time of arrival for the food.
Usually the food arrives before the estimated delivery time, Hancock said, adding that the goal is for the meals to arrive warm.
Customers simply go to nafooddash.com where they can find a list of restaurants and menus. The customers place their orders on the website and put in their addresses. An NA Food Dash delivery driver then goes to the restaurant to pick up the meal and deliver it to the customer.
Currently, NA Food Dash delivers for 22 restaurants, most of which are locally owned. A wide variety of cuisine is delivered by NA Food Dash. Steak dinners, Mexican food, doughnuts, sandwiches and Italian food are among the many menu items that can be delivered.
The delivery fee is based on the mileage from the restaurant. NA Food Dash delivers throughout Union County as well as to Ecru and part of Benton County. NA Food Dash has 24 delivery drivers, who are paid through delivery fees and tips.
Hancock said he is very particular about the drivers he brings in. The average delivery fee within the city limits of New Albany is $2.99.
Hancock said NA Food Dash stays busy, especially when it gets cold and rainy and people don’t want to go outside. NA Food Dash delivers every day of the week except Sunday. Delivery is available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Covid-19 pandemic also caused an increase in business for NA Food Dash. By having meals delivered, people do not have to worry about being out in public. NA Food Dash also offers contactless delivery in which meals can be left at the customer’s door. The customer will receive a call when the food arrives.
Hancock said he thinks NA Food Dash has been so successful because of the high level of customer service and convenience.
NA Food Dash has received very positive feedback, Hancock said, adding that the service has a five-star rating on Facebook. It also has very good feedback on Google as well.
Hancock got the idea for NA Food Dash from a cousin who owns a similar business in Virginia. Hancock thought he would try the concept in small town like New Albany. He said he enjoys this business, saying it is very rewarding and that it has allowed him to meet a lot of new people. He believes it will be a long-term venture in New Albany.
Employee Jamie Holland has been with NA Food Dash since it opened and serves as manager and dispatcher.
Hancock grew up in the West Union area and graduated from West Union Attendance Center. He also graduated from Ole Miss with a business management degree.
Prior to opening NA Food Dash, he and his dad, Allen, owned Hancock Insurance in New Albany for about 10 years.
Hancock is married to April, and they have two children—Carter, 9, and Camilla, 6. He said he loves New Albany and plans to be here for the rest of his life.
Hancock said he appreciates the customers who use NA Food Dash. If people have questions or concerns, they can call NA Food Dash at 662-266-0738.