New Albany Animal Clinic veterinarian Dr. David Childers has been working in the field for about 45 years.
He and Dr. Michael Thompson are partners in the New Albany Clinic, which is located at 918 State Highway 30.
Other veterinarians at the clinic include Dr. Boyd Hardy and Dr. Davis Hunt.
Dr. Childers and Dr. Thompson purchased the clinic from the late Dr. Dan Callicutt in 2013. Dr. Callicutt had been in practice at the clinic for 35 to 40 years. A new addition to the clinic was added last year.
New Albany Animal Clinic treats large and small animals, and Childers joked that he has been a veterinarian so long that he treated a giraffe for Noah.
“As a rule, we don’t treat monkeys and snakes,” he said.
The clinic offers many services, including surgery, internal medicine and dental work. The veterinarians at the clinic prescribe medication and can even treat some psychological problems in animals. For instance, Dr. Childers recently prescribed Paxil to treat aggression in a cat.
Dermatology is another service offered by New Albany Animal Clinic, which can treat issues such as allergies, mange and skin cancer.
The clinic features in-house lab equipment, digital radiography and ultrasound services.
In addition, Dr. Thompson is board certified in theriogenology, which involves animal reproduction.
Large animals that the clinic works on include horses, cows, sheep and goats.
Dogs should be brought in for normal checkups at least twice a year, and the veterinarians do physical exams, vaccine updates, heartworm tests and provide other services.
Cats are typically brought in once a year but should be brought in around twice annually as they get older.
Childers noted that geriatric medicine in animals is similar to humans in that more checkups are needed as the years progress. In addition to offering animal geriatric services the clinic also provides pediatric care as well.
New Albany Animal Clinic will refer animals to specialists in some instances. However, the clinic does do most routine surgeries, such as orthopedic and abdominal surgeries, including removing tumors.
The clinic also treats eye problems but does not offer cataract surgery.
Childers used to be the owner of Willow Bend Animal Clinic in Holly Springs, which he started in 1978. But he has since sold that clinic to his partner, Dr. Thompson.
Childers, who has always liked animals, said he wanted to be a vet after growing up on a farm in Benton County where his dad was the extension agent. In fact, he brings his dog to work with him.
Now he is glad to be practicing veterinary medicine in New Albany, saying, “I like working here in New Albany. I like the people. Every community has a different personality.”
Hardy has been with New Albany Animal Clinic since last March. Hardy said he wanted to become a veterinarian after growing up on a cattle operation. He said he enjoyed working with the animals and the veterinarians and he still has cattle today.
As far as properly caring for animals, Hardy said owners should make sure their pets have the right nutrition as well as flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Furthermore, it is important that pets get their annual checkups, vaccines and physical exams. Likewise, pets should be brought to the veterinarian if owners see anything unusual going on with their animals.
Childers said New Albany Animal Clinic is a good place for people to bring their pets and large animals because the clinic provides quality services in a convenient fashion.
The staff at the clinic are helpful and pleasant to work with said, said Dr. Childers.
New Albany Animal Clinic can be reached at 662-534-5176.