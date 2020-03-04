My Three Blessings Boutique in New Albany gets its name from a special place.
Owner Crystal Hancock calls the business My Three Blessings because she has three children -- Van Paul, 10, Emma, 13, and Jaxon, 3
Located at 101 State Highway 15 South, Suite C, My Three Blessings Boutique carries clothing for men, women, children and babies.
“Everybody that comes in loves our prices,” said Hancock, who worked at Ashley Furniture prior to owning the business. “It’s always been a dream of mine to own my own business.”
There are still people coming into the business who did not know My Three Blessings Boutique was there.
“I feel like we have something for everybody in different price ranges also,” Hancock said. “I think the customers like that.”
In addition to apparel, the business, which opened last June, has pottery, jewelry, home décor and many other items. It offers clothing sizes from small to three-x, and styles range from T-shirts to dressier items with many brand names available.
“I try to have a variety,” said Hancock, adding, “I just try to listen to what the customers like and go from there.”
My Three Blessings Boutique also carries a large selection of denim in different styles and patterns. There are flare jeans, which are very popular right now, as well as distressed denim. There are also many dresses from the name brand Umgee at My Three Blessings.
The spacious store, which has a dressing room, is a comfortable place to shop, and the building was remodeled inside and out. Business has been going well at My Three Blessings Boutique since it opened less than a year ago, said Hancock.
“I love all my customers, and I have made friends with a lot of them,” she said. “We stay pretty busy.”
The clothing at My Three Blessings Boutique can be worn for a variety of occasions, such as work, around the house, church and social events. Clothing for spring and summer is starting to arrive at My Three Blessings.
“We’ve been getting new arrivals every day,” Hancock said.
Much of the clothing at My Three Blessings is casual but can be dressed up as well, said Hancock, adding, “A lot of it is everyday wear.”
Women’s shorts have already arrived at the store, and tank-tops will be coming in soon. Men’s T-shirts at My Three Blessings are from the Live Oak brand and have themes such as hunting, fishing and camping. New summer T-shirts should arrive soon.
“We should get a lot of stuff in this week,” Hancock said.
There are also many gift items available at My Three Blessings, such as picture frames, Christian magnets, candles, Apple watch bands, and hand towels with Christian verses. The business offers free gift wrapping.
Multicolored candles at My Three Blessings are made by Kathy Watts of New Albany and come in a variety of scents. Home décor items range from pillows to picture frames.
Shoes, purses, belts, hats, sweaters, cardigans, vests, leggings, bras and diaper bags are other items for sale at the business. Shoppers can also find bows for girls and children’s jewelry.
Pottery at My Three Blessings is from Fireflies and Giggles of Mantachie and includes items such as pitchers, platters, cups, candlestick holders and bowls. There are also Mississippi State and Ole Miss-themed pottery. Angel and cross pottery pieces are available as well and can be delivered to funeral homes.
Hancock, who is from Myrtle and graduated from Myrtle Attendance Center, said her dad, Rickey Medlin, helped her open the business. Her dad owns five Subway restaurants.
Faith-based merchandise, including pottery, is also available at My Three Blessings Boutique, which also has jewelry such as necklaces, bracelets and earrings.
“We’ve got some Christian shirts coming in this week sometime,” Hancock noted.
My Three Blessings is connected to Hidden Beauty Hair salon next door. Hancock is also the owner of the salon, which has three hairdressers and also does nails.
The hair stylists at Hidden Beauty do great work, and it is convenient and fun to have the salon connected to the boutique, she said.
My Three Blessings Boutique is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.