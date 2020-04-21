Construction of a new car wash in New Albany has been delayed due to weather.
The car wash, which will be located on Park Plaza Drive next to Tractor Supply Co., is still moving full speed ahead, said Terry Young.
But rain has delayed the construction of the project. A 130-foot long trench that is 7 feet deep will have to be dug, and there has been too much rain to do that, said Young.
In January, Young expected the car wash to be completed in late spring or early summer. But now the opening date may not be until August or September, he said.
Site work has been completed, but construction on the building has not started yet.
A 130-foot-long car wash tunnel will be built, and there will also be 24 vacuums.
The vacuums will be free to use with the purchase of a car wash, said Young, adding that it will be a family-owned business.
The car wash will also have bathrooms and an outdoor covered porch.
It will have eco-friendly features, including a system that will recycle the water, said Young. The water will be put through three filtration systems, he added. This way the car wash is not wasting a lot of water, he noted.
Runoff and sediments from the car wash will be kept out of the storm drains, Young said.
The car wash tunnel will also light up different colors when vehicles are getting washed. Young said it will be “kid friendly” and “neat to go through.”
There will be five different levels of washes, and people will be able to pay with cash or credit card.
Young said there was a need for a car wash such as this in New Albany and that there will be room to expand after it is built.
The car wash will be staffed by an attendant, and there will be about 36 parking spaces.
There will be an effort to build the car wash so that it blends in well with the other commercial and residential property in the area, he added.
“It’s a real nice-looking building,” Young said.