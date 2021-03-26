A New Albany man has been charged with felony malicious mischief for allegedly causing damage to a carwash that is still under construction, police said.
Charles Smith, 33, allegedly drove into the carwash, causing over $10,000 worth of damage to the the facility, which is located on Park Plaza Drive.
Police received the report of the incident March 22. The owner of the carwash recovered several different parts of the vehicle inside the facility.
Police were able to get a description of the vehicle based on the parts that were left at the scene. Later, police received information that the vehicle might have been at a body shop just outside of town.
The parts matched the vehicle that was at the body shop, and Smith admitted to police that he tried to go through the carwash.
Smith’s bond was set at $10,000, and he has bonded out of jail.
The carwash was slated to open May 1, but now the opening may be pushed back a couple of weeks due to the damage.