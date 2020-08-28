New Albany’s movie theater is reopening tonight, Friday, Aug. 28.
Mike Beam, who is co-owner of The Movie Reel, said the theater had been closed since March 22 due to the coronavirus.
He decided to reopen the theater now because new movies are starting to come out again.
The new movie Unhinged starring Russell Crowe will be playing at the theater starting Friday.
In addition, the theater is also bringing back some older movies, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Inception. And the new movie Tenet will be at The Movie Reel on Sept. 3.
The Movie Reel has four screens.
Customers will have to wear masks in the lobby but can take them off once they are seated in the theater, said Beam.
The Movie Reel will be serving concessions, and there will be protective shields on the counters to separate the customers and the employees.
Employees will have masks on at all times, Beam noted.
All seats in the theater will be reserved, and certain seats will be blocked off to help with social distancing.