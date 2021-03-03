New Albany Pharmacy & Solutions is a relatively new business that is owned by married couple Michael and Lauren Warren.
The pharmacy has been open about three years, but Michael and Lauren, who are both pharmacists, did not take over ownership until last year.
“We’re proud to be here,” Michael said. “We are excited for the new opportunity that life has presented us. We would just encourage folks to give us a shot.”
They live in Oxford, which is where Michael grew up. Lauren grew up in Saltillo and worked in a pharmacy in high school there.
Prior to owning New Albany Pharmacy & Solutions Michael worked for the University of Mississippi for about 20 years. He was a professor in the Ole Miss School of Pharmacy and managed a clinic in the student health center at the university.
Lauren worked at the Fred’s pharmacy in Oxford for about 11 years as a full-time pharmacist and then worked for G&M Pharmacy in Oxford.
Michael has worked in pharmacy for more than 20 years while Lauren has been in the profession for more than 13 years. They both graduated from the Ole Miss School of Pharmacy.
They decided to purchase New Albany Pharmacy & Solutions, 140 Fairfield Drive, because they saw it as “a new opportunity, a new challenge,” said Michael. He said owning the pharmacy has been “great so far.”
“It’s been good getting involved with some new folks, some new faces,” Michael said. “It’s been an enjoyable experience to this point.”
It is an easy process for people to transfer their prescriptions to New Albany Pharmacy & Solutions, they said.
“We’d love to have the opportunity to serve whoever would be interested in using our pharmacy,” Michael said.
He said New Albany Pharmacy & Solutions is an independent pharmacy and offers free delivery within the city limits.
“We operate and treat everybody like they’re family, close friends,” Michael said. “We pride ourselves on being efficient, taking care of our customers’ needs as quickly as possible. I feel like we have a friendly atmosphere.”
The pharmacy technicians at the business have also been working there for a while.
“Our customers have become familiar with their faces as well,” he said.
The fact that the pharmacy offers a family atmosphere is a good reason for people to give them a chance, he added. Primarily, Michael and Lauren are the only two pharmacists that work at the business.
“Pretty much one of us is here every day,” Lauren said, adding that there are four pharmacy technicians who work there.
In addition to the pharmacy, the business also has a store with some gift items, lotions, candles, jewelry, dip mixes and food items. Free gift wrapping is also offered, and Lauren said it is a good place for people to stop in when they need a quick gift. They plan to expand the number of gift items at the business.
“We’ll constantly have some new stuff coming in as we grow into this,” Michael said.
New Albany Pharmacy & Solutions also has over-the-counter medicines as well, including vitamins.
The building that New Albany Pharmacy & Solutions is located in was built around 2018. It has a double drive-thru with windows on each side of the building. Lauren and Michael said prescriptions are filled quickly and the traffic flows well at the drive-thru windows.
“Nobody likes to wait in line at the pharmacy,” Lauren said.
Lauren and Michael also offer consultations about medications. They are happy to talk to people about their prescription and over-the-counter needs.
They offer a free service in which people can have their medication conveniently packaged. It works well for people who take multiple medications. This way people do not have to worry about opening multiple bottles since their daily dose is already packaged.
Michael said he wanted to go into the pharmacy field because he “always had an interest in healthcare, so it just seemed like a natural fit for me.”
He added that, “It’s a good way to interact with folks and hopefully take care of their medical needs.”
In addition, Michael likes the retail aspect of the pharmacy business, saying it’s a pretty quick pace.
“You don’t really get bored because there is always constant activity,” he said.
Likewise, Lauren said she has always had an interest in healthcare and medication. She said a lot of times customers will come to them with questions.
“We kind of have a relationship with people,” Lauren said. “I like that part about it. You form relationships and you help them with their medication and their conditions.”
They also like being in the New Albany community.
“It’s been great,” said Michael. “It’s a close-knit community. It’s big enough that there’s a lot of activity, but it doesn’t have a huge town feel.”
He added that New Albany has a lot of great places to shop and eat. “We’ve really enjoyed being over here,” he said. “It’s been a nice fit for us.”
In their spare time, Lauren and Michael enjoy supporting Ole Miss athletics and traveling. They also have two children—Mary Frances, 4, and Avery, 9.
New Albany Pharmacy & Solutions is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It can be reached at 662-539-7777.