The Regions Bank branch in New Albany is temporarily closed.
“The New Albany branch temporarily closed after we learned an individual who spent time in the branch had experienced COVID-19 symptoms,” a statement from Regions says. “Under these circumstances, Regions initiates a thorough cleaning of the branch based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The associates who were in the branch during the potential exposure have been placed on a paid quarantine leave of absence.”
Regions says the New Albany branch will “reopen in the coming days.”
The bank said its top priority is the health and well-being of its customers and associates.
“Regions customers are encouraged to visit other branch locations and to take advantage of the bank’s online and mobile banking options,” the statement added.