Gail Willard was cutting a client’s hair at The Ritz in New Albany on Wednesday and said, “I’ve missed all my customers.”
Local salons, which were allowed to reopen this week, have faced a backlog of customers needing services.
Willard noted that she had been out about six weeks, and she thinks it has been hard on the customers for the salon to be closed. The customers have been “so excited” to return to the salon, said Willard, who has been doing hair for 46 years.
Willard said she has been working from about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has been pretty much bombarded with customers. While the salon was closed, Willard said she liked being at home some but was ready to get back to work.
Lottie Campbell, a regular client at The Ritz, got her hair cut Wednesday and said she missed the salon while it was closed. She said she needed to be sheared like a sheep because her hair got so long.
Campbell goes to the salon once a week to get her hair fixed.
“I went six weeks without a haircut,” Campbell said, adding that “I couldn’t wait” for the salon to reopen. “It’s been a long time.”
Campbell said this was the first time in about 40 years that she has not been to the beauty shop once a week. Willard has cut her hair off and on for around 30 years.
“She’s the best,” Campbell said. “She’s a good hairdresser. She’s also a good friend.”
Campbell missed visiting with people at the salon as much as she missed getting her hair fixed.
“I look forward to seeing my friends here,” she said, adding that people enjoy socializing at the beauty shop.
Southern Roots Salon and Day Spa also opened Monday, and co-owner Samantha Phifer said, “We have been busy. We’ve enjoyed getting to be back with our clients.”
Southern Roots is unable to do walk-ins at this moment because it is so backed up with its clients. They hope to get caught back up in three to four weeks.
Wanda Buchanan is a regular at Southern Roots, coming to the salon every three weeks.
“I was ready to come back,” Buchanan said. “They’re family.”
Southern Roots is taking the regulations handed down by the governor very seriously. The stylists want to keep the clients and themselves as safe as possible.
Under the governor’s guidelines, salon employees must wear disposable gloves, and each customer must be draped with a clean cape. Employees and customers must also wear masks, and customers must wait in their vehicles until their appointment time.
Jamie Shorter, owner of Shorter Cuts Barbershop, said he is also excited to be back at work and has been very busy since reopening.
“Yesterday I was full of appointments,” said Shorter.
Shorter’s barbershop was closed for about eight weeks, which he said is the longest he’s ever been off work.
“As a man, I’m ready to get back to work,” Shorter said, adding that customers were also glad to be back in his barbershop.
“They were ready,” he said. “I’ve got some good customers.”
Leslie Estes, a stylist at Cut N Up, said, “We’ve been pretty busy. We’ve been steady. We didn’t eat lunch until about 2 o’clock yesterday.”
The main objective is to keep everyone safe, said Estes, adding, “We just don’t want any sickness period.”
Estes said she missed the clients a lot and was ready to come back to work. She said people have been in need of haircuts since the salons have been shut down for about seven weeks.
“Everybody’s been pretty scruffy,” she said. “We’ve had to cut lots of hair compared to normal.”
The salon at Obsessions in downtown New Albany has been very busy since reopening, said owner Leann Murphy.
“We’re overwhelmed to say the least, but we’re trying to work as fast as we can within the guidelines to get everybody in as quickly as possible,” Murphy said. “We’re not lacking in the salon business at all now.”
Due to the regulations, the salon can only take in half the number of customers it could normally handle in one day. Under the guidelines, there should be at least 6 feet of separation between customers, and the number of customers in the salon should be limited to one per employee.
Murphy is glad the safety regulations are in place and said, “We’re going by all the rules.”
The salon at Obsessions was closed for about seven weeks.
“We’re definitely thankful everybody’s coming back,” Murphy said. “We’re doing everything we can to fit everybody in the best we can.”
Kim Hill, co-owner of the Downtown Salon, loves her job and was ready to get back and see the clients after being closed since March 20.
There were so many uncertainties in terms of when salons would be able to reopen and what it would be like when they could, said Hill. She also worried about the other salon employees.
She thinks the regulations handed by the governor are there to protect her and the clients. But it was stressful making sure she had everything she needed to comply with the guidelines, such as masks and capes.
But fortunately things have been going really well at the salon since reopening.
“We’ve been busy,” Hill said.