A New Albany soap-making business is expanding into a new downtown location.
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. has moved its retail store and soap factory about seven doors down on Bankhead Street into the former location of Bead Shack Kids.
The building where Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. has been for the past three and a half years will now be its corporate facility. It will be used for wholesale and Internet orders as well as a location to train franchisees.
The new retail location at the former Bead Shack Kids offers about 800 square feet of additional space.
“We’re just outgrowing this location by leaps and bounds,” said owner Magen Bynum.
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. started in New Albany and also has locations in Tupelo, Jackson and Oxford.
“This is our flagship store,” Bynum said of the New Albany location. It is “amazing” how much soap the business sells in New Albany, she added. The larger store will allow Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. to increase its retail offerings.
“We’re going to add a bunch of new soaps,” Bynum said.
Liquid hand soaps and other new products are in the works.
Recently, the business started offering a new hand sanitizer that has "really taken off,” she said.
Furthermore, having a larger store will allow Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. to focus more on parties hosted at the business. The company offers parties in which people can make soaps and bath bombs as well as pour candles.
Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. is also starting to open franchise locations. The first franchise location is set to open next week in Southaven, she added. There about six other franchises in the works as well.
“This year I expect to have at least 10 more new stores open,” Bynum said.
She noted that the franchises will resemble the new retail location in New Albany. She expects to have franchises in different states, adding that there has already been interest from Alabama, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
The amount of growth the company has had over three and a half years has been incredible, said Bynum.