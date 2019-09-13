A New Albany obstetrics and gynecology clinic will soon have a new home.
Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology, which is currently located on Starlyn Lane, will move into a new facility at 726 Coulter Drive.
The new clinic is currently under construction and should be complete by the end of October or early November, according to Dr. Eric Frohn.
“We're very excited,” Frohn said. “We're here to stay. We're looking for long-term growth”
Frohn is one of three OB/GYN doctors in the clinic, and the other two are Dr. Leo Bautista and Dr. Robert Barnett.
Frohn has been with the clinic since it started 17 years ago. Bautista joined about four and one half years ago, and Barnett came on board around six months ago.
In addition to the three doctors, the clinic has eight employees.
The new facility is being built because the clinic has outgrown its current space, said Frohn.
“As we grew and got more patients, we obviously needed more room,” he added.
New Albany has been very good to the clinic, Frohn said, adding that the community has long-term growth potential.
The new clinic will be able to accommodate a lot more patients at a time, and the lab will be three times the size. The new clinic will also have more exam rooms, additional space for utltrasounds and a larger patient waiting area.
The clinic will continue to offer the same services that it does at its current location. It offers anything OB/GYN related.
Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology is independently owned and separate from the hospital but does perform deliveries and surgeries at the hospital.
The contractor on the new clinic is Hooker Construction of Thaxton, and the architect is Mills & Mills of New Albany.