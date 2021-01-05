A downtown New Albany business carries “high-end” merchandise at “yard sale” prices, the owner said.
The name of the business is No Shame, and it is a consignment shop located at 112 W. Main St.
People bring in items to be sold at the business, and currently there are 22 vendors. The vendors get a percentage of the sales.
There is a large variety of merchandise in the well-organized store, which opened Oct. 1.
The owner of the business is lifelong Union County resident Tammi Kirk.
The business carries items such as clothing for men, women and children, home décor, jewelry, furniture, framed pictures, toys and many other items.
“If I don’t have It, I can get it most of the time,” said Kirk. “I don’t have everything here because I have a shop at my house.”
Kirk explained where the name of the business, No Shame, came from. She said she wanted the Christian cross on her business card, but someone told her that doing that could cause her to lose customers.
Kirk still put the cross on her card, saying, “I will have no shame. I am a Christian, and I’m not ashamed of that. That’s basically where the No Shame (name) came from.”
Kirk goes to church at Christian Rest in Pinedale. She says several generations of her family have attended church there.
“I was raised there,” said Kirk, who resides in Pinedale.
Kirk, who is married to Charles Watkins, said she has stayed in Union County her whole life “because my family’s here.”
Family is very important to Kirk, who has many relatives who live in the area. She has travelled a lot in her life but always wants to come home.
Kirk said she loves everything about running the business.
“It works me to death, but I enjoy it,” she said. “I have bought and sold secondhand stuff for as long as I can remember. My dad’s the one who got me into it.”
Her concept has always been that “Poor people like nice stuff too. I love secondhand stuff. I love meeting new people, and I love helping people.”
People who shop at No Shame can get brand-name clothes and other merchandise at deep discounts.
“I carry a lot of name brand clothing,” Kirk said, who said she was raised poor and wants to give back.
“I’ve always wanted to give back,” Kirk said. “That’s just who I am. I just want other people to have nice stuff.”
Kirk does not like to use the word “less fortunate” when describing people with lower incomes.
“Many of us who are lower income are way more fortunate than rich people whether they know it or not,” said Kirk, adding that she is “blessed every day.”
People with lower incomes also like “to have nice things,” she added.
She noted that the merchandise at her business is in good shape.
“I only accept quality merchandise,” Kirk said. “It’s quality merchandise for yard sale prices.”
Kirk does not accept “junk” to be sold at her business.
“It’s nice quality stuff,” she said. “That is all I will accept into the store.”
The business even has a clearance room with Christmas merchandise marked down 50 to 75 percent.
“It was already cheap, and now it’s cheaper,” she said.
Kirk regularly rotates out merchandise so there is always something new for customers to see.
“I’ve put in a lot of new pieces this week,” she said. “Every week or so I’m changing it around and adding new pieces.”
If she does not have an item that people are looking for, she will try to lead them in the direction of where they can find it.
“I try to keep a good variety of stuff for the men, too,” Kirk said. “I’ve sold a good bit of hunting clothes the last couple of months.”
Prior to owning the business, Kirk was a police officer for 15 years and also worked at Ashley Furniture for seven years.
She left the police department after her first granddaughter, who has special needs, was born.
“I left the police department to stay with her,” said Kirk.
Her granddaughter still lives with her, Kirk said, adding, “She is my absolute Godsend. She reminds me every day how good God is.”
Her granddaughter was born with a blood clot in her brain and had a series of strokes that shut down one side of her body.
“There’s nothing like finding God on the cold concrete floor of a hospital,” Kirk said.
Now, the 13-year-old child walks, talks, runs and plays.
“She is a constant, daily reminder of how good my God is every day,” Kirk said.
No Shame is closed Sunday and Monday and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the rest of the week. The business can be reached at 662-507-2054.