New Albany police are investigating a burglary that occurred Tuesday morning at Super Saver pharmacy on West Bankhead Street.
It appears the burglary at Super Saver may be connected to two other pharmacy burglaries that occurred in Ripley and Sherman during the overnight hours, said New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.
There are no suspects at this time in the Super Saver burglary, which occurred around 5 a.m., the chief said.
Investigators plan to review surveillance video from the pharmacy to gain more information on the crime.
It appears an undetermined amount of cash and possibly some narcotics were taken from Super Saver, Robertson said.
New Albany police will coordinate with law enforcement agencies in Ripley and Sherman as the investigation continues.
There was forced entry into the Super Saver building, and police responded quickly to the alarm at the business.
It is unclear how many people were involved in the burglary.