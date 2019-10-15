Quality Carpets of New Albany has been part of the community for decades and recently went under new ownership.
“I would say it's a staple of New Albany . . .,” said Anne McKeown, one of the business' four owners.
She and her husband, Daniel, along with Craig and Robin Delashmit purchased the business last year from Ralph and Kevin Shaw.
“The opportunity just arose, and we took it,” Anne said.
The business has been in New Albany about 30 years. Located at 104 N. Denton Road, the family-owned business has a showroom full of flooring samples for customers to choose from.
“I feel like we have a lot of options for just about anybody,” Anne said. “We're always happy to answer questions.”
The business also installs the flooring, and she described the quality of the installation as “excellent.” Flooring can usually be installed in a week or two, she said.
“We know what we're doing,” Anne said. “We pride ourselves on doing a very good job.”
Her husband and his uncle Craig have combined floor installation experience of 50 years.
Flooring is a vital part of any home or business, Anne noted.
“We feel like the floor is one of the most important things in your house,” she said. “It's a crucial part of your house, and it's something you don't change out as often.”
Putting in new flooring can increase the value of one's home, she noted.
“I want them to love their floor,” Anne said.
The business offers many types of flooring, such as carpet, vinyl, hardwood, ceramic tile, luxury vinyl tile and luxury vinyl planks. Heated floors for showers and other rooms can also be installed. There is flooring for people with allergies, pets and children and waterproof flooring as well.
“We have tons of options,” she said.
Quality Carpets of New Albany installs flooring for residential and commercial buildings and has a wide range of prices.
“We try and sell products that we know are going to hold up, that are still a good deal in a good price range,” she said.
The business does not sell super low-end flooring because the quality does not meet the needed standards, she added.
Anne said many people like to get new flooring before the holidays because family is coming to town. Others may wait until tax time when they get a little more money in their pockets.
Brands such as Mohawk, Shaw, Prestige, Dream Weaver, Bruce, Armstrong, Daltile, Capella and Mannington are available as well as many others.
Other than flooring, Quality Carpets of New Albany has many different designs of kitchen backsplashes and also does showers. Showers can also be modified by building features such as wheelchair ramps.
Quality Carpets of New Albany is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The business can be reached at 662-534-7882.