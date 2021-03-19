Rachel Ray Real Estate held an open house for its new location in downtown New Albany on Thursday, March 18.
The real estate company is now located at 106 N. Camp St., and previously it was on State Highway 15.
Owner/broker Rachel Ray said, “We absolutely love” the new location, which is in a building that dates back to 1925 and once served as a bottling company. The building was extensively remodeled by the prior owners, Jason and Jessica Jordan.
“They made the building what it is,” Ray said. “It’s gorgeous.”
Ray said she loves being in the downtown area of New Albany and said there was a good turnout for the open house event.
The agency has been in business since July 2019 and has grown tremendously since it started with Ray as the only agent. Now there are 16 agents.
“We have a really cool work environment here,” Ray said, adding that the agency also has a great training program for new agents. “We have a really cool group of people here.”
Rachel Ray Real Estate handles residential, commercial and land transactions and can act as a buyer’s or seller’s agent.
Ray said she loves working in real estate, especially helping people solve problems when they really need to buy or sell a property.
“You get to feel like you’re a part of something,” Ray said. “I have a passion for it.”
Ray, who grew up in Myrtle, said her agency has about 86 listings currently.
“We are very service driven,” Ray said. “More than anything else we put the emphasis on the service that we provide to our clients.”
She noted that her agency is knowledgeable about the real estate market and knows how to negotiate and market properties.
The agency’s website address is rachelrayrealestate.com, and the agency can be reached at 662-598-2023.
The agents at Rachel Ray Real Estate are Sara Derrick, Nicole Bullock, Kim Wood, Creig Sherrer, Ann Pernell, Deborah Hunnicutt, Kami Riddle, Kathy Little, Kathy Chism, Ashley Wallis, Chris Pugh, Rob Cagle, Brandi Thompson, Susan Odle, Bill Thurman.