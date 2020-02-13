Rachel Ray Real Estate in New Albany is in the process of expanding.
Owner/broker Rachel Ray said she’s “just trying to grow the company.”
That is why several new real estate a agents will soon be joining the company.
“The more the merrier,” said Ray as she sat in her office located at 503 Highway 15 South.
Ray, who has been a real estate agent for 10 years, opened her own business in July of 2019.
She already has several agents working for her, including Sara Derrick, Jennifer Speck, Nicole Bullock and Kami Riddle. Leslie Mitchell is the office manager.
It has always been a dream of Ray’s to have her own business. She decided to take the leap and open Rachel Ray Real Estate.
“I love it,” Ray said. “I wish I would have done it years ago.”
Rachel Ray Real Estate represents buyers and sellers in residential, commercial and land transactions.
Visit Rachelrayrealestate.com to see the agency’s listings.
The company has real estate agents spread throughout the region, including in New Albany, Booneville and Ripley. The agency serves a number of counties, such as Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Tippah and Itawamba.
Ray and the other agents create relationships with the clients and provide excellent customer service.
“I think that the No. 1 thing in real estate is customer service,” Ray said. “I think that alone is what sets good agents apart from mediocre agents.”
She and the other agents are there for the clients every step of the way through the buying or selling process, she said. That includes answering clients’ phone calls when they have questions or concerns.
Rachel Ray Real Estate is an excellent choice for a number of reasons, including having a strong knowledge of the market, Ray said. The agents at Rachel Ray Real Estate stay up to date on current housing values and can price homes to sell, she said.
The agency can also offer clients tips in terms of what should be done to a house to give it a better chance of selling.
“When you show people houses every day you know what they’re looking for,” she said.
Currently, the real estate market is “great,” said Ray, adding, “We have been really, really busy through times that are typically slow. The economy is good, housing’s good, lending’s good.”
The biggest issue facing the real estate market is not having enough housing inventory to meet the needs of buyers, she said.
Ray noted that New Albany and Union County are a desirable real estate market for several reasons. She noted that New Albany was voted the best Southern small town and has a quality education system. Furthermore, she said the area has strong industry with lots of job opportunities.
“There’s a lot of draw to be in this area for families,” Ray said, adding that it is a good place to raise children.
Ray, who grew up in New Albany, is also very involved in the community, which she thinks is important for a real estate agent.
“I was raised here,” said Ray, a graduate of Myrtle Attendance Center.
She volunteers at the community Christmas meal, serves on the Main Street board and her church board and is a former member of the Junior Auxiliary.
Being involved in the community allows her to be in the know of what is going on locally. And it also lets her help shape the community into a place that people want to be a part of, she added.
“I’m a very goal-oriented person,” she said.
In fact, a goal for the company is to do some sort of quarterly volunteer work.
She loves working in the real estate business, saying, “I get to meet new people every day. I get to learn something new every day. I love real estate and I love New Albany. So it’s the best of both worlds for me.”
Ray said it is “wonderful” when she can help buyers find the house they have been looking for. It is especially gratifying when it is a first-time home buyer, she noted.
“It’s a pretty cool moment to be a part of,” Ray said. “It’s a big deal for them. We try to make it a special moment for them.”
Likewise, it is also exciting when she can help a person sell a home. The fastest she ever sold a house was about two hours.
With spring around the corner, the real estate market may start heating up. This is an excellent time for people to contact her if they have been thinking about listing their home for sale, she noted.
Rachel Ray Real Estate also has a team-oriented mentality. For instance, if one agent is out of town another agent will step up to show a home.
“We will not miss a showing,” Ray said.
Rachel Ray Real Estate can be reached at 662-598-2023.