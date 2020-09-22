New Albany Main Street on Sept. 22 held a ribbon cutting for Rafters Music & Food located at 704 A West Bankhead St.
“We have a Louisiana-themed menu,” said Barney Chadwick, one of the owners. “We pride ourselves on making most items from scratch.”
The restaurant uses “great South Louisiana recipes,” he added. Mississippi farm raised catfish and Leidenheimer French bread from New Orleans are served as well.
Rafters Music & Food features a full bar with TVs throughout the restaurant for viewing sports. There is also a front and back patio as well as an astro turf area for playing cornhole.
In addition, there is a stage for live music. Typically, live music ranging from acoustic to rock n’ roll is performed on Friday and Saturday evenings at Rafters.
“We think of ourselves as very family friendly with a festive adult atmosphere,” Chadwick said.
This is the third location for Rafters. There is also a location on the square in Oxford and Rafters on the Water at Sardis Marina. The Oxford location was the first one and opened in 2014.
Chadwick said Rafters wanted to come to New Albany because the owners felt there was a really nice opportunity and need for what the business provides.
“So far we feel very, very blessed with the way it has been embraced,” Chadwick said.
The New Albany location opened this month, and the owners look forward to being here for a long time, Chadwick said. He added that Rafters is excited to be part of the New Albany community.
The manager of the New Albany location is Kendall Eaves, who grew up in New Albany. Eaves said the Creole food served at Rafters is great and that everyone seems to enjoy it.
The menu features appetizers such as zydeco shrimp, crawfish rolls and fried green tomatoes. Po’boys, catfish and shrimp platters, salads and burgers are also on the menu.
The principal owners of the business are Hudson Chadwick and Chad Jennings.
Rafters Music & Food is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It can be reached at 662-539-7400.