After being closed for more than a month, a downtown restaurant reopened Thursday morning in New Albany.
The Vintage Market on Bankhead Street had been closed since March 24 due to the coronavirus.
Restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms Thursday at 8 a.m. under certain conditions.
It feels “wonderful” to be open again, said Vintage Market owner Sandra Wilson.
“We’re looking for a great day,” Wilson said.
She just wants people to know the restaurant is open again. But she noted that a lot of people are still not getting out.
However, several people were enjoying breakfast at the Vintage Market on Thursday morning. It feels great to have customers back inside the restaurant, Wilson added.
“We’ve just been laughing and carrying on,” she said. “Everybody’s so excited about us being back.”
Glenda and Eugene Mobley of New Albany were two of the customers who were enjoying breakfast at the Vintage Market the first day it reopened.
“We couldn’t wait to get back,” Glenda said.
The Mobleys are regulars at the restaurant and enjoy the eggs, sausage, toast and hashbrowns.
“We come Tuesday and Thursday,” said Glenda.
Eugene said, “they’ve got a great breakfast,” adding that the Vintage Market offers a “good ole homestyle atmosphere.”
Judy Mclarty is one of the staff members, and she said, “I am glad to be back at work.” Mclarty missed the customers while the restaurant was closed.
Mclarty said the restaurant also has a good lunch with items such as chicken salad sandwiches, pimento cheese, ice cream and milkshakes to just name a few.
“People like to sit and visit,” said Wilson. “I’ve missed that so much, just seeing all the customers coming in. Some of them sit and talk for 30 minutes or an hour.”
Being closed for more than a month has been “very, very tough” on the business, said Wilson. Coming back after such a long closure almost feels like starting over, she added.
“We’ll see how we do,” Wilson said. “It just depends on if we have the customers coming in or not.”
She does not know if people will be coming out to eat yet. She noted that the business has a lot of customers who are senior citizens, and they may still be staying at home.
Hopefully, everything goes well and this will be the best year ever, said Wilson, who is counting on the business bouncing back quickly.
“We’re ready to go,” she said “We’ve had a good rest.”