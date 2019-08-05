It is now time for retailers around Mississippi to begin the application process to become approved retailers for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
To access the application, visit www.mslotteryhome.com, under the “Procurements & Personnel” tab. Upon completion, mail to MLC, P.O. Box 321433, Flowood, MS, 39232.
“As the number of applications come in, our team will be working in overdrive to receive, process and validate the information in anticipation of our Dec. 1 launch date for scratch-offs,” said Tom Shaheen, president of the MLC.
Tickets will be sold primarily in convenience stores, gas stations, supermarkets, grocery stores, tobacco/beer stores, as well as a variety of other types of retail businesses. Licensed casinos are also applicable.