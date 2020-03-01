New Albany Main Street and the Union County Development Association held a ribbon cutting Feb. 28 at the new location of Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology, 726 Coulter Drive.
There was a large turnout for the ribbon cutting.
The medical clinic has been part of the community for 17 years, and a new facility was built because more space was needed.
The clinic has three doctors, and they are Dr. Eric Frohn, Dr. Leo Bautista and Dr. Robert Barnett.
The new clinic is about twice the size as the previous facility, the number of exam rooms have basically doubled and the lab is about three times larger. The waiting room can fit twice as many people.
The clinic provides a full range of obstetric and gynecological services, including serving women with high-risk pregnancies.