New Albany Main Street and Community Development held a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 26, for McKenzie Outdoor, 501 State Highway 15 South.
The ribbon cutting was also the grand opening/open house for the business, which is owned by Laken and Hamer McKenzie.
McKenzie Outdoor sells Grasshopper and Hustler zero-turn mowers as well as a full line of Stihl equipment.
The business can also repair most types of lawn and garden equipment.
Many people attended the ribbon cutting, and refreshments were served. The entire store was discounted during the grand opening event.
McKenzie Outdoor is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
It can be reached at 662-539-7106.