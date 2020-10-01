If you need appliance repair or heating and air services, Robinson’s Refrigeration LLC of New Albany is a good place to call, the owner said.
“I work on everything,” said Jonathan Robinson, owner of Robinson’s Refrigeration.
Robinson, who lives in Hickory Flat, said he started his business about six months ago right around the time the coronavirus pandemic hit.
He repairs and installs residential and commercial appliances as well as heating and air systems.
“We’re busy,” Robinson said, adding that he works on all brands of appliances.
He also sells used appliances and offers a 30-day warranty on them.
Refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers are some of the appliances he can fix and install. Most repairs can be scheduled the next day, and sometimes he can be there the same day he receives the call.
Robinson said he feels as though his prices are much lower than the competition. He offers fair prices and covers all of North Mississippi, including areas such as Southaven, Booneville, Baldwyn, New Albany, Ecru, West Union, Etta and Enterprise.
Robinson’s business runs two vans, and he enjoys this line of work, saying he has been doing it since he was a teenager.
“My uncle got me in this business,” he said.
Robinson then earned certifications in HVAC and major appliance repair from Delta Tech in Horn Lake.
Prior to starting his own business he worked for someone in Booneville doing heating and air work.
Apparently, people need a good appliance and heating and air person around New Albany because he has been busy, he said.
He said there are several reasons why people should hire him.
“We do good work,” Robinson said. “I always get repeat customers. I give a warranty on all my work.”
Furthermore, he and his co-worker are professional, courteous and offer good customer service, Robinson said.
Maintenance agreements on heating and air conditioning units are also offered by Robinson’s Refrigeration. The maintenance agreements involve him checking heating and AC units to make sure they are functioning properly for the upcoming season. AC systems are checked in the spring, and heating systems are checked in the fall.
Robinson said he thinks it is very important for people to get maintenance agreements for their units. Most problems are caused by a lack of maintenance, he noted. For instance, rodents can get in the units and chew up wires.
Most people do not think about their heating and AC system until it is broken, and a maintenance agreement can ensure there are no problems, he added. Inspecting the units annually can also make sure they are running efficiently so people are not spending more than necessary on their heating and cooling bills.
A maintenance agreement can prevent problems from getting larger and more expensive, he noted.
When it comes to repairing appliances, he is usually able to get the work done the same day, but it could take a few days for certain brands such as LG and Samsung, he said.
Robinson takes a lot of pride in his work and has been working in this field about a decade.
“I try to help everybody I can,” Robinson said.
He likes fixing people’s problems and said, “I enjoy doing this stuff.”
“You get some satisfaction when you fix something and do it at a reasonable price,” Robinson said.
It is also satisfying when someone will call him back to fix something else for them because he did such a good job the first time. He noted that his business has a good reputation.
Robinson’s Refrigeration is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It can be reached at 662-643-6057.