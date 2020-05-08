Salons, barbershops and gyms can reopen Monday at 8 a.m. under certain conditions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday.
Below is a list of some of the conditions:
- Salon and barbershop employees must wear face masks and gloves.
- Customers must wear face masks except when they are receiving services that cannot be provided while wearing masks.
- Each customer must be draped with a clean cape. Capes must be laundered after each use.
- A protective neck strip must be placed around the neck of each hair-cut customer.
- The use of neck brushes is prohibited.
- Customers must wait in their vehicles until their appointment time.
- The number of customers in the salons must be limited to one customer per employee.
- Chairs must have at least 6 feet of separation between customers.
- Chairs must be sanitized after each use.
- Gyms must close no later than 10 p.m.
- At least one gym employee must be dedicated to wiping down equipment after use.
- Gym employees must wear face masks.
- Every employee on the gym floor must wear disposable gloves and change them once per hour.
- The number of customers in the gym cannot exceed 30 percent of the gym’s capacity.
- Gym classes are allowed, but there should be 6 feet of separation between customers.