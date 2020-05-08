Barbershop

Salons, barbershops and gyms can reopen Monday at 8 a.m. under certain conditions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday.

Below is a list of some of the conditions:

  • Salon and barbershop employees must wear face masks and gloves.
  • Customers must wear face masks except when they are receiving services that cannot be provided while wearing masks.
  • Each customer must be draped with a clean cape. Capes must be laundered after each use.
  • A protective neck strip must be placed around the neck of each hair-cut customer.
  • The use of neck brushes is prohibited.
  • Customers must wait in their vehicles until their appointment time.
  • The number of customers in the salons must be limited to one customer per employee.
  • Chairs must have at least 6 feet of separation between customers.
  • Chairs must be sanitized after each use.
  • Gyms must close no later than 10 p.m.
  • At least one gym employee must be dedicated to wiping down equipment after use.
  • Gym employees must wear face masks.
  • Every employee on the gym floor must wear disposable gloves and change them once per hour.
  • The number of customers in the gym cannot exceed 30 percent of the gym’s capacity.
  • Gym classes are allowed, but there should be 6 feet of separation between customers.

