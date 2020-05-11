The New Albany Gazette is partnering with local businesses in an effort to boost the economy, which has been hurt by the coronavirus.
The Save Our Shops campaign is a three-week promotion that encourages shoppers to support local businesses.
Customers can enter to win gift cards by going to participating businesses and spending $15 on May 15, $20 on May 20 or $30 on May 30.
There will be chances to win gift cards valued at $25, $50 and $75. The winner will get to choose which participating business they want the gift card to be spent at. The winner’s name will be printed in the newspaper the next week.
The New Albany Gazette is purchasing the gift cards.
“This is our part to get money back into the community,” said Gazette advertising representative Justine Stewart. “We’re hoping other people can benefit from what we’re doing.”
Participating businesses get their logo printed in the newspaper for free the first week of the campaign.
The goal of the effort is to “inject money back into our town locally,” said Stewart. “We’re trying to encourage people to get back in there and save our shops.”