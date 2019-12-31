Scarlet’s Donuts may open Feb. 3 in New Albany if everything proceeds as planned, one of the owners said.
It will be located at 805 E. Bankhead St., and the owners are Jessica Leslie and her husband, Britt.
The Scarlet’s Donuts in New Albany will pretty much offer the same items as the locations in Tupelo, said Jessica.
She said she and her husband wanted to open a Scarlet’s in New Albany because it is a fun and beautiful town with nice people.
The Scarlet’s Donuts in New Albany will have glazed doughnuts and iced doughnuts. Icings will include flavors such as chocolate, caramel, maple, blue icing with sprinkles and more.
There will also be jelly- and pudding-filled doughnuts such as raspberry, cherry, lemon, Bavarian, strawberry, apple, blueberry, chocolate and cream.
Each week a special doughnut may be featured.
Dough rolls and biscuits will also be on the menu, and Scarlet’s makes its own dough in-house. The dough rolls are baked and filled with sausage, ham, chicken, cheese and eggs.
Cinnamon items such as butterfly rolls, bear claws, cinnamon twists, cinnamon rolls and apple fritters will be available as well.
Scarlet’s Donuts features light, fluffy doughnuts as well cake-style doughnuts.
Doughnuts are made fresh daily, Jessica noted.
Scarlet’s will also sell fresh Delta-made hot tamales by the half dozen or dozen.
Beverages including juices, cappuccino, milk and Coke products will also be sold.
Scarlet’s Donuts in New Albany will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.