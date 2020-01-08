Construction has started on a 100,000 square-foot shell building being built in Union County.
The hope is that the building will be up and ready by mid to late spring, said Gary Chandler, director of Industrial Development with the Three Rivers Planning & Development District.
The building is being constructed by Enhance Mississippi, which is a private investor group made up of five banks, the Three Rivers Planning and Development District and a handful of citizens.
It is being built in the Martintown SOUTH Industrial Park directly south of Diversity Vuteq.
Having the building available should make Union County more competitive when it comes to attracting manufacturers, said Chandler.
The goal is for an industry to move into the building and create local jobs.
This building will help address a lack of existing vacant building inventory for manufacturers to move into, Chandler added.
In addition to the 100,000 square foot building, there is also a dirt pad at the site to accommodate another 100,000 square feet. Ultimately, the building can be expanded to 400,000 square feet, Chandler said.
The building will have ceiling heights up to 39 feet to accommodate modern manufacturing operations.
The building will be in a good location close to Interstate 22 and about one hour from the Memphis area, Chandler noted.