Clint Conlee understands the importance of protecting yourself on the football field and in the game of life.
Conlee, who played football for several years at Ole Miss, is the owner and agent at Shelter Insurance in New Albany.
Just like helmets and pads protect football players on the field, insurance protects one’s assets.
Conlee’s agency has been in business for 20 years in New Albany, and he offers many different types of insurance, including auto, home, life and commercial.
He enjoys this line of work, saying, “It’s a roller coaster business. It’s been a good business for a long time.”
He likes meeting different people and helping them with their claims. When people file insurance claims, it is usually not the best time for them. But Conlee tries to make it as easy as possible for them.
“I think we provide a good service; we’re available 24 hours a day,” said Conlee. “We try to work with you through the claims process. We try to make sure you have the correct coverage.”
The office is located at 502 E. Bankhead St., and the agency can also be reached online at shelterinsurance.com or on Facebook by searching “Clint Conlee Shelter Insurance.”
Conlee has been working in the insurance business since 1994 and started out as a claims adjuster. He is always available to help the clients and provides them with reliable service.
Conlee has four boys—Blake, Luke, Adam and Ethan. His wife, Hope, is a registered nurse at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County.
Conlee grew up in New Albany but left in 1982 to move to Ripley, where he graduated high school and played football.
He returned to New Albany after he graduated from Ole Miss in 1993. He earned a degree in education from Ole Miss.
“I wanted to be a teacher and coach,” he said.
But he had some friends in the insurance business, and they talked him into interviewing for the claims adjuster job and “the rest is history,” said Conlee.
Conlee’s family has deep roots in New Albany and Union County. His grandparents worked for the old Futorian furniture factory.
“My family’s been around here a long time,” Conlee noted.
Conlee also enjoys New Albany, saying the area has “good school systems.” He added that “the town is in good shape” and has a nice Sportsplex.
“It’s just a good small town, and that’s what I’m used to and that’s what I enjoy,” said Conlee.
When someone needs insurance, it usually means something bad has happened, he said. It is important to stay informed about one’s policies and to ask questions, he added.
“There are no bad questions to ask,” he said.
A lot of people want to purchase the minimum liability coverage just to be legal. It’s important for people to know how much protection they’ve got, he said.
Life insurance is also very important to have, he said.
“It’s probably the most important insurance in my opinion,” Conlee said. “Should you have tragedy, you want to make sure your family can keep their normal standard of living.”
His agency offers life insurance policies for ages ranging from newborns to 80-years-old.
Shelter Insurance offers great insurance products and excellent claims service, he added.
“Shelter has been a great company for me,” Conlee said, adding that the agency offers quality insurance at affordable prices.
In his spare time, Conlee enjoys going to high school sporting events and watching college football. He was an offensive lineman at Ole Miss from 1989-1993 and said, “it was the experience of a lifetime.”
During his time playing for Ole Miss, the team went to three bowl games and won two of them.
Conlee believes it is important for people to purchase insurance from a local agent. This allows the customer to sit down face to face with their agent to discuss policy issues.
“I don’t think that will ever be replaced,” he said.
Conlee attends Fredonia Baptist Church, and two of his sons play football for New Albany High School. One of his sons is a student at Ole Miss, and the other is out of college.
He invites people to come to his office for a free quote or to simply review their insurance.
“If we don’t know the answer, we can find it,” Conlee said.
The agency is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is available 24 hours a day.
Conlee described the agency as “local, reliable, trustworthy and available.”
It can be reached at 662-538-9800