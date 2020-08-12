SPC in New Albany specializes in a wide range of home medical equipment.
The business, which is located at 303 State Highway 30 West, has manual and power wheelchairs, walkers, bathroom aides, braces, canes, crutches, hospital beds, patient lifts, diabetic shoes and many other items.
SPC also offers respiratory services, such as Oxygen, non-invasive ventilators, CPAPs, BiPAPs and nebulizers.
SPC, which stands for Southern Pharmaceutical Corporation, has about 10 branches in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. The company is based in Columbus, and the New Albany branch has been open for 17 years.
Lana Holt is the branch manager in New Albany. Holt noted that the business also has a complex rehabilitation department, which provides specialty equipment such as custom-made wheelchairs. Children or adults with special needs may need specialty equipment, such as power wheelchairs, to help them get around.
“We do a lot of equipment for special needs children,” Holt said.
Patients who have suffered massive strokes or traumatic brain injury may also need specialty equipment so they can be mobile again.
Obtaining products and services from SPC often requires documentation from a patient’s doctor. This way the cost can be billed to insurance. SPC accepts all major insurances as well as Medicare and Medicaid. She looks at what the patient needs and determines if they qualify for the service through insurance.
Holt, who has worked in the medical profession much of her life, has been with SPC since 2010. She enjoys working in this field, which she called durable medical equipment.
“I like the satisfaction of being able to help a patient with their needs at home,” Holt said.
Holt wants to make sure she gets all the needed patient documentation for insurance purposes. She does not want the patient to worry about how a product or service is going to be paid for.
SPC also has a delivery service in which a technician can set up equipment such as hospital beds and Oxygen in people’s homes. The technician also reviews the equipment with the patients and family members so they know how to use it.
“Everything has a little bit of instruction to it,” she said.
Sometimes the patient goes to the SPC office to pick up equipment. For instance, patients in need of CPAPS may come to the office to select a mask that fits them well.
“I show them how to work the equipment,” she said.
Asked why people should come to SPC for home medical equipment, Holt referred to the business’ slogan: “When Caring Counts, Count on Us.”
Moreover, she said the business has a lot of experience in the field and is certified through the Accreditation Commission for Healthcare. The company is owned by Glenn Lingle and Doug Martin.
The New Albany branch serves a large portion of north Mississippi and has a lot of customers because the business provides quality services, Holt said.
Local doctors, hospitals and home health agencies refer patients to SPC, she noted. The business also provides equipment for some of the hospice companies.
To be successful in this field, “You’ve got to have compassion” and medical knowledge, said Holt, who has lived in New Albany all of her life. Knowledge of various policies is also important, she said.
For instance, she has to know what qualifies a patient to receive a hospital bed. She has to know what insurance will and will not accept.
She said it is rewarding to help people get the equipment they need.
“If I see them there’s a need. They’ve got some kind of major need.”
Falls, fractures and broken hips are just a few of the ailments that people may be suffering from when they come to SPC.
“We do a lot of things,” she said. “We do help a lot of people. We’ve seen a lot.”
It is difficult to see people struggling, and Holt wants to help them. She sees patients in all phases of life including children with problems such as asthma.
She tries to make the process of getting the equipment and dealing with the insurance companies go as quickly as she can. She works a lot with the insurance companies and wants to make sure the patients are covered.
SPC has on-call staff 24 hours a day to help patients with their respiratory equipment. SPC wants to help take care of patients so they can stay home where they want to be.
The business’ regular hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it can be reached at 662-534-2012.