New Albany residents do not have to go to Tupelo or Memphis to get hunting and fishing supplies.
They can shop right at home thanks to Sports Hub located at 501 E. Bankhead St.
The business is owned by husband and wife Marla and Bradley Horne and opened more than two years ago.
Sports Hub carries live bait as well as artificial lures for fishing, Marla said, adding, “We have a lot of bait and tackle.”
The business sells two different sizes of minnows as well as crickets, red worms and night crawlers.
Many people in the community like to hunt and fish, Marla said, adding, “You can fish pretty much year round if you choose to.”
Tackle boxes, fishing line, live bait coolers, fishing rods and reels are also available at Spots Hub. It carries fishing supplies to catch catfish, crappie, bass and bream.
Other than fishing equipment, the business also has a large selection of hunting supplies.
“We can sell hunting licenses, fishing licenses, boat registration renewals,” Marla noted.
Firearms, including rifles, shotguns and handguns, are for sale as well as ammunition. Crossbows and other bow hunting equipment are also available.
Sports Hub carries apparel as well, including T-shirts with outdoor themes and several styles of LaCrosse boots.
With the holidays approaching, Sports Hub is a great place to buy something for outdoor enthusiasts.
“If you've got someone in your family who hunts or fishes, we've got something they can use,” Marla said.
Hats, knives, gloves, thermal camouflage hunting clothes and safety orange are other items at Sports Hub.
“We have a lot of different camouflage clothing,” Marla said.
Deer hunters may also be interested in purchasing scent killer to increase their chances of getting a deer. There is even a special laundry detergent that can be used for deer hunting as well as deer calls, deer stands and blinds.
When duck season comes around, the business will carry duck decoys and duck calls.
Sports Hub also maintains a clearance section and offers layaway.
“We've got a bunch of stuff on clearance,” she said, adding that there is also a 12-month interest free financing program.
Marla said she enjoys operating the business because, “We get to provide a service for the community.”
The business opened after another bait and tackle shop in town closed, she noted.
Sports Hub has everything people need for hunting and fishing, Marla said.
Disc golf supplies are also sold at Sports Hub. Marla noted that there is a disc golf course at the Park Along the River and that, “A lot of people like to go down there and play.”
Sports Hub is open open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
The business can be reached at 662-539-7800.