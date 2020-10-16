A new residential subdivision is under construction in New Albany on South Central Avenue.
The subdivision will be located adjacent to the scenic Tanglefoot Trail and close to downtown New Albany. It is being developed by Sam Creekmore of New Albany-based Carpe Diem Holdings.
The six-acre subdivision will be called Central Park South and will have 23 single-family homes. The homes are expected to go under construction this month.
This development will be great for people who want to be within walking distance of downtown New Albany’s shops, restaurants and events, Creekmore said.
The homes will have a Low Country style of architecture, which includes front porches, tall ceilings, siding and large windows on the front. It is a typical “old South” look, Creekmore said. The development will blend in well with other homes on Central Avenue.
The cost of the homes will range from $250,000 to $350,000, he added. The minimum square footage will be 1,600.
There will be floorplans that people can choose from or they can bring their own floorplan as long as it is the Low Country style of architecture. Creekmore noted that the homes can be customized to a person’s liking.
The lots will be 70-feet by 125-feet, and most of the lots are along the Tanglefoot Trail. Residents will be able to access the Tanglefoot Trail from their backyards.
The development is also right across the street from the community center and a park and will have a nice entrance. It will possibly be gated, and the entire development will be fenced in.
The homes are being built in the current location of the Carpe Diem Holdings office, which will be torn down and moved to Marshall Street.
Creekmore has built about six subdivisions in Oxford as well as a condo development in Tunica.
“I’ve always wanted to build one in New Albany,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to do it here on this property.”
After the Tanglefoot Trail went in, it seemed like a good time to build the subdivision, he said.
“I think there’s a need for housing in New Albany,” Creekmore said, adding that he feels as though there is a need and desire for people to be in the downtown area.
Creekmore said he sees young families as well as retirees living in the development. He is excited about the development and feels it will be a great addition to New Albany.