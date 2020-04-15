You don’t have to own a pool to find something you want at Sunset Pool and Patio in New Albany.
The business, located at 510 E. Main St., has a large selection of high-quality, comfortable outdoor furniture.
Sunset Pool and Patio is owned by husband and wife Jason and Amanda Butler, who bought the business last year from Kathy Chism, who is now a state senator.
Chism opened the storefront in 2018, but her time in the pool business goes back about 25 years. She still helps the Butlers out with the business since she has been the “backbone” of the operation for so long, said Jason.
Prior to the Butlers buying the business, Amanda was working as a registered nurse for New Albany Medical Group. Amanda stopped working as an RN to work in the business full time. Jason also owns Empowered Electrical and Plumbing in New Albany.
The polymer patio furniture at the business is well-made and very comfortable. Loungers, swings, high-top tables, gliders and rocker gliders that rock and swivel are among the furniture items available at the business.
“We have a big variety of furniture” said Jason, adding that it comes in various colors and styles.
The patio furniture is good for people who do not even have a pool, he noted. The furniture can work well on the front porch, patio or even around a fire. The polymer furniture does not corrode, rot or lose its color, said Jason.
“It’s good heavy furniture,” he said.
Jason and Amanda live in Myrtle, and they graduated from Myrtle Attendance Center. They both attended Itawamba Community College, where Jason got a degree in electrical technology and Amanda got a degree to be an RN.
Amanda has done a great job learning the business at Sunset Pool and Patio, said Jason. Prior to them taking over the business from Chism, Jason was already installing above-ground pools. Chism has been a family friend for years and helped them learn about the pool and patio business.
“It’s a new adventure for us, but we’re excited about it and want to offer a good service at a fair price,” said Jason. “It’s been good so far.”
Jason also worked at American Family Radio for about 13 years in the engineering department. But he left there to start his electrical, plumbing and gas business in Union County.
Sunset Pool and Patio has a great group of people who work for the business, he added.
He said he would “absolutely” recommend that people get a pool because it provides fun for the whole family. Whereas a vacation only lasts a few days, a pool is around for years, he said. Children can also enjoy a pool if everything is done safely, he said.
Amanda and Jason have two children—Wyatt, 11 and Waylon 4.
Jason encourages people to think about using their stimulus money to put in a pool or to fix up an existing pool.
Moreover, Jason noted that Sunset Pool and Patio is locally owned and operated. He said he and his wife are just everyday people trying to make a living.
Sunset Pool and Patio provides a full range of services related to pools. For instance, the business can help people open their pools for the summer and close them down for the winter. Opening the pool for the season includes making sure it is treated with the right chemicals so the water is balanced and ready to swim in.
If the water is not properly balanced it can affect the pool by breaking down the liner, said Jason. When a pool has dull water it probably does not have the right chemical balance, he noted.
The business can also help people winterize their pools for the off season and close them down. Installing in-ground and above-ground pools as well as fiberglass pools are other services provided by the business, which also does pool repairs.
Sunset Pool and Patio keeps parts, chemicals and other items in stock. There are even robotic cleaners that can be dropped in the pool. The business also sells floats, hammocks and toys.
Sunset Pool and Patio is closed Tuesday and Sunday. During the weekdays it is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The business can be reached at 662-539-7122.