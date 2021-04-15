There was a break-in at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. in New Albany on April 15 around 2 a.m., and a 19-year-old woman has been arrested, police said.
The break-in did not occur at the Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.’s retail store but at another company facility on West Bankhead Street, police said.
The suspect, Eden Dye, has been charged with commercial burglary. She also allegedly took a Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. van, police said. She will be charged separately in the theft of the van, which was recovered at apartments on Reed Street. Dye was arrested at an apartment on Reed Street, and there is video surveillance of the break-in, police said.
An inventory was being conducted to determine what may have been taken in the break-in.
Dye is the same suspect who allegedly broke into the pro shop at the New Albany tennis courts a few weeks ago, police said.