Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S.
Toyota was supposed to resume production on April 6, but now production will not resume until April 20.
“Our service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to continue meeting the needs of our customers,” a Toyota news release says. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.”