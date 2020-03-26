Toyota Mississippi has pledged $50,000 to the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and CREATE Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund.
This fund will be used to make grants to local nonprofit organizations to directly serve individuals affected by the coronavirus throughout several counties in Northeast Mississippi.
“We anticipate that many people will need assistance with things like rent and utilities,” said Melinda Tidwell, president of United Way of Northeast Mississippi. “With many restaurants and small businesses and even large employers having to send people home, those employees are looking at a loss of wages that could last weeks. They will need extra help to take care of their families.”
The CREATE Foundation issued a challenge grant of $50,000 to start the fund. With Toyota Mississippi’s contribution and donations from the community, the total raised for the fund is already over $150,000.
“But we know we are going to need more to help as many people as possible,” said Tidwell. “We are asking anyone who can to consider donating to help our neighbors during this time.”
Donations can be made at www.unitedwaynems.org/covid19fund or by sending a check to the CREATE Foundation at PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. For more information, call United Way at 662-841-9133 or CREATE at 662-844-8989.