Toyota, including the plant in Blue Springs, will be close its manufacturing facilities from March 23 to April 3.
The temporary closure is a result of the coronavirus and pertains to all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S.
Production will resume April 6.
“To further support our team members at the Blue Springs, MS plant, we will continue to offer full pay to all employees during this time, with no reduction in benefits,” a Toyota news release says. “This action is being taken to protect the health and safety of our employees, key stakeholders and communities, as well as a result of the significant market decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner