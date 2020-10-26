Trick or treating will take place in downtown New Albany Friday, Oct. 30, during the Shop the Block for Charity event.
Participating Main Street partners will be open from 5-8 p.m.
The theme is Trick or Treat Trail, and the event is sponsored by the New Albany Main Street Association.
Bankhead Street from the Trailhead Plaza to Farm Bureau will be closed to through traffic so families can enjoy a fun fall evening.
Participating Main Street partner retailers and eateries will have tents, specials, give-a-ways, and more. Local churches and organizations are sponsoring candy and game stations. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.
A percentage of all sales from 5-8 p.m. will go to the New Albany Boys & Girls Club.