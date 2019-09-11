Union County Cycles in New Albany stays busy and fills a big need for people who enjoy riding motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides.
The business opened nearly 15 years ago and is owned and operated by Jeremy Hall and his dad, David.
Union County Cycles, located at 112 State Highway 15 N., repairs ATVs, side-by-sides and motorcycles. Maintenance issues, such as oil changes, are also handled at Union County Cycles.
The business also has a large selection of tires and other products.
“Our main business is repair, accessories, tires,” said Jeremy.
Union County Cycles has many products for sale, such as axles, brakes, winches, audio systems and batteries. Helmets, gloves, face masks and glasses are also available.
Jeremy has ridden motorcycles for 16 years, and the longest trip he has taken on a bike was to Orlando, Fla.
The motorcycle industry as a whole has declined somewhat, he said. It appears Millenials are not riding motorcycles as much as prior generations, he added. But he thinks motorcycles will make a comeback.
“There are still some motorcycle riders; it's just not what it once was,” he said. “The side-by-side market is what's booming now. People are trail riding and that kind of thing.”
March is a popular time for ATV riding season since Mud Nationals occurs around that time.
“Heavy mud riders come out then for sure,” said Jeremy, who has not been mud riding in years.
Working at Union County Cycles is pretty “laid back” even though the business stays so busy, Jeremy said. In fact, he does not even call it work because he likes being around motorcycles and the ATV industry.
“Most days I can honestly say it's very enjoyable here,” he said.
It is rewarding to make machines run and take something that is broken and figure out what is wrong with it for the customer, he added. Union County Cycles does quality work, he noted.
“Sometimes a quality job takes more money than people are willing to spend,” he said. “There's a fine line. Do you want it done right or do you want it done as cheap as possible? Most people want it done right.”
The business has customers from Tupelo, Nettleton, Ripley, Blue Mountain Walnut, the Memphis area and even Alabama.
Union County Cycles can be reached at 662-534-2783.