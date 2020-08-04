Kelsey Phillips, owner of the Vintage Rose Boutique, is celebrating one year of the business being open in downtown New Albany.
While Vintage Rose Boutique has been in downtown New Albany for a year, the business actually started a few years ago.
“I actually started this boutique out of my home three years ago,” Phillips said. “I started it in my room.”
Later, she got an Airstream trailer so she could operate a mobile boutique.
“I went here, there and everywhere,” said Phillips.
She took the mobile boutique to New Albany, Pontotoc, Tupelo, Oxford, Memphis and Tunica. She would set it up at festivals and the Tupelo flea market. She would even bring the mobile boutique to people’s houses.
Now she is happy to have a permanent location in downtown New Albany. she is glad she continued to follow her dream.
“It’s just always been a passion of mine,” Phillips said. “I’ve always said this is something I wanted to do. I just kind of went after it and made it happen.”
She noted that she loves fashion and has always been good with people. She likes interacting with the customers and building relationships with them.
She loves being situated in downtown New Albany, saying, “I love the people around me. I love our customers. We were welcomed with open arms. I’m thankful for that.”
Phillips, who was born in Okolona, moved to Ingomar when she was about 7 years old. She still lives in Ingomar and has a 6-month-old boy named Joseph Carter.
She enjoys spending time with her son and other family in her spare time. As the owner of a business she does not get much time off, so she enjoys her downtime.
Vintage Rose Boutique carries women’s clothing and accessories. The business has shoes, jeans, jewelry, tops and hats. Plus sizes are available as well. Footwear sold at Vintage Rose include sandals and sneakers.
The apparel at Vintage Rose Boutique is more of a casual style that can be worn at work or on the weekends.
“We’re more of the everyday look,” said Phillips. “We try to keep things very comfortable but stylish.”
XOXO, JonJon jewelry, including necklaces and earrings, is sold at the business, and it is handmade by a woman from Saltillo. Other items such as Apple watch bands, purses, belts and bralettes are also available.
Hats at Vintage Rose come in a variety of styles, such as floppy, flat brim, straw, felt and fedora style.
Other merchandise at Vintage Rose Boutique includes graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, denim jackets, shorts and dresses.
As soon as the weather starts cooling off some, Vintage Rose will bring out its fall line of merchandise.
Phillips said she loves owning a business even though there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work.
“It’s a lot of hard work, but it all pays off in the end,” Phillips said.
The apparel at Vintage Rose is for a wide variety of ages from younger teenagers to older women.
The business has an online store that can be accessed at www.shopvintagerose.com. There is also a Facebook page at Vintage Rose Boutique LLC and an Instagram page at shopvintage_rose.
Vintage Rose strives to carry merchandise that meets everyone’s wants and needs. Many different brand names are available, and the clothes are well made, she added.
Now that Vintage Rose Boutique has been open for a year, Phillips is looking forward to the second year.
“I’m very excited,” she said.
She said the business has been blessed and did rather well the first year considering the cards it was dealt with the coronavirus.
Phillips said Vintage Rose has a lot of out-of-state customers that use the online store. She has customers from Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and Alabama, she noted.
She pointed out that she used to compete in rodeos around the country. She ran barrels and roped calves.
“Since I had the baby that kind of came to a halt,” Phillips said.
She has competed in rodeos in Mississippi, Tennessee, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Kansas and Alabama.
“We traveled all the time,” she said.
Phillips said she appreciates all of the customers at Vintage Rose Boutique and loves meeting new people.
Vintage Rose Boutique is located at 117 W. Bankhead St. and can be reached at 662-598-2080.
It is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.