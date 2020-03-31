VIP Cinema Seating in New Albany is shutting down permanently, according to Mayor Tim Kent.
Company officials could not be reached for comment.
VIP Cinema Seating employed 268 people in New Albany.
The company announced in February that it had filed for bankruptcy. But at the time VIP Cinema Seating said it would not lay off any employees in New Albany as part of the bankruptcy process.
VIP Cinema Seating described itself as the “leading manufacturer of luxury cinema seating in the world.”
A February news release said the company manufactured in five state-of-the -art facilities in New Albany and could produce more than 1,000 seats a day.
The company, which started in New Albany in 2008, moved its corporate offices to St. Louis last year.