Walmart is hiring up to 60 associates, including order fillers and lift drivers, to support its grocery distribution center in New Albany.
The company is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 973 Highway 30 West, New Albany.
Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.70 per hour and can reach more than $21.90 an hour based on position, shift and schedule.
All positions are considered full time–qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.
“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”
Across the country, the company is planning to hire thousands of new Walmart Supply Chain associates, including up to 60 at the New Albany distribution center. Some applicants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot conditional job offers.