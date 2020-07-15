Walmart will start requiring all shoppers to wear a face covering Monday, July 20.
Walmart said it is focused on the health and safety of associates and customers.
Wearing a mask is a “simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” a Walmart news release says.
Walmart will post clear signage at the front of its stores and has created the role of health ambassador to station near entrances to remind customers without masks of the new requirements. All stores will have a single entrance.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says face coverings are a “critical tool” in the fight against COVID-19, “particularly when used universally within communities.”
“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) has also called for a statewide mask mandate.
“We strongly believe that without a statewide mask mandate our state’s healthcare system cannot sustain the trajectory of this outbreak, which could ultimately result in the loss of the lives of many Mississippians,” a statement from the MSMA says.
The city of Tupelo has a mask order in effect. The order states that people must wear a clean face covering when they are in contact with other people in indoor public or business spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance.
Furthermore, the Tupelo order says people should properly wear face coverings to cover the mouth and nose.
In some cases, face coverings are not required under the city of Tupelo order. For instance, a person is not required to wear a face mask if doing so is at odds with their religious beliefs. Restaurant patrons are not required to wear them while dining, and children under 12 are not required to wear them either.
The face coverings required under the city of Tupelo order do not have to be medical masks or N95 masks. A bandana, scarf, T-shirt and homemade masks may also be used.