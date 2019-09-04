After recent shootings at Walmart stores, including one that occurred in Mississippi, Walmart will stop selling handgun ammunition and make other changes related to firearms.
Walmart will also stop selling short-barrel rifle ammunition, which, according to the company, can be used in large-capacity clips.
“We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillion said in a letter to associates.
Furthermore, Walmart is asking customers to no longer openly carry firearms into stores unless they are authorized law enforcement.
“We believe the opportunity for someone to misinterpret a situation, even in open carry states, could lead to tragic results,” McMillon said.
Walmart is making these changes in the wake of two shootings that occurred at its stores recently. One of the shootings occurred in El Paso, Texas and resulted in 22 people being killed.
A few days prior to that shooting, two Walmart associates were killed by another employee at the Southaven Walmart.
Nationally, there have been two other mass shootings recently, one of which occurred in Dayton, Ohio and the other in the Odessa, Texas area.
Walmart officials have been thinking about what role the company can play when it comes to making the country safer, McMillion said.
“It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable,” he said.
Prior to the most recent changes, Walmart had already made some changes related to firearms. For instance, Walmart had already stopped selling handguns and military-style rifles such as the AR-15.
Additionally, Walmart had already raised the age limit to purchase a firearm or ammunition to 21.
Walmart has now also decided to discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking the company's complete exit from handguns.
With these changes, Walmart says its remaining guns and ammo inventory will be even more focused on hunting and sports shooting.
Walmart also encourages the nation's leaders to “strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger.”
Reauthorization of the assault weapons ban “should be debated to determine its effectiveness,” McMillion said.
“We must also do more, as a country, to understand the root causes that lead to this type of violent behavior,” he added.