District 3 Supervisor C. J. Bright will serve as president of the Union County Board of Supervisors for the coming year and District 1 Supervisor Sam Taylor will be vice-president.
The two were unanimously elected at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting and will formally take office Jan. 3. Current president District 5 Supervisor Steve Watson will serve until then.
For many years, the board traditionally chose a president and vice-president to serve for the entire four-year term but this board decided they wanted to rotate officers to provide more even representation and experience.
The rest of the agenda was a variety of more routine business but a couple of actions will directly affect some specific groups.
For instance, they voted to amend the county personnel policy to keep employees from losing some vacation hours at the end of each year. Now, if an employee has more than 80 unused hours at year’s end, they can be transferred to sick leave rather than being lost.
Another action affects the approximately 65 to 70 prisoners held in the Union County Jail at any one time.
Supervisors received bids for the inmate food and commissary service, which for years was handled in-house by county employees and trusties.
The board accepted a bid from Tiger Commissary, but with a caveat. Tiger has been providing the service but officials have not been happy with that. “The meals were unfit to eat,” Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said. The problem seemed to be tied to specific employees and the sheriff said Tiger has pledged to make changes to do better.
Tiger bid a cost of $1.95 per meal for the number of prisoners the jail usually has while another company bid $2.10 per meal. The contract calls for Tiger to provide the food seven days a week and provide cooking staff five days a week.
In personnel, the board voted to appoint Tammy Flowers as purchase clerk, give a longevity pay increase to Road Manger Scotty Wigington, hire Emily Stanford as deputy collector at the tax office, hire Chyra Miller as part-time E-911 dispatcher, give a longevity pay increase to Chris Roaton at the sheriff’s department and hire Alex Lipsey as full-time jailer.
In miscellaneous business the board:
- Approved a contract with ChemPro for roadside winter spraying.
- Approved a low bid of $5,755 for a leaf an debris blower from Better Chcken Houses.
- Approved a low quote for culverts in the amount of $7,033.80 from G and O Supply.
- Approved advertising for a county depository.
- Voted to reject all bids received for dump trucks because the bids were too high and the trucks larger than needed by the county.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss undisclosed litigation.
At the Dec. 6 meeting, supervisors heard from Patty Young, who was upset about delays in the process of evicting tenants, and especially in the time it takes for constables to serve the necessary legal papers. This was in addition to delays now afforded under eviction laws.
She said she ultimately had to ask the sheriff’s department to serve the papers, which was then done promptly.
Supervisors noted that constables are elected officials and not employees of the board, so they have no real authority over the constables. Also, serving papers may not be the primary employment for a constable as well.
The board approved the donation of a former forestry firefighting truck by the Ingomar department to the City of New Albany. Because of the truck’s capabilities, it will be designated as the truck for the New Albany-Union County Airport.
The county board also approved the Southeast fire department’s application for the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program. This would provide $90,000 toward the purchase of a truck.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards submitted a list of proposed payroll authorizations, which was approved. The list included:
- Christina Hall – new hire and part-time dispatcher
- Matthew Pannell – from part-time to full-time deputy
- Adam Fitts – from lieutenant to investigator
- Chris Whiteside – from sergeant to lieutenant
- Terry Dowty Jr. – from sergeant to lieutenant
- Chris Swords – from sergeant to lieutenant
- Alex Bryant – from corporal to sergeant
- Tanner Golding – from corporal to sergeant
- Ashley Jennings – from corporal to sergeant
In a final action that passed without comment, the board authorized Three Rivers Planning and Development District to advertise through reverse auction for 8,000 garbage carts, five automated cab-over truck chassis and two knuckle boom truck with conventional chassis.
The board discussed going to county-owned trash containers about a year ago, which should save time and cost because the containers could be emptied by the trucks.
Supervisors did specify that they were only approving the advertisement at this time.
The next scheduled meeting of the board will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.