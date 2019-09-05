New Albany made the trip over to Caledonia for a 4A rematch in volleyball and the Lady Bulldogs came up short in a 3-2 Caledonia win. New Albany had won the initial meeting at Memorial Gym by a 3-1 verdict in mid-August, but the home court was in favor of Caledonia this time in another tightly-contested match.
Tuesday's match was a back-and-forth situation as Caledonia took the opening set 25-23, but New Albany came back to win the second set by a 25-16 score.
Caledonia was able to win the third set 25-19 while the Lady Bulldogs staged a serious comeback to win a close one in the fourth set by a 25-23 score and set up the decisive fifth set to determine the outcome of the match.
New Albany was not able to work their comeback magic for a second straight set and Caledonia snagged the set 15-10 and won the match 3-2.
New Albany is now 9-3 overall and 2-0 in Division 1-4A volleyball.
Maggie Moore had a record-setting night from her libero position as she broke her own career match high record with 46 digs. Moore also led the Lady Bulldogs with four service aces.
Masey Adams also had a huge night from her setter position as she recorded 36 assists for New Albany.
Greta Blakemore once again led the team in kills with 12 and Vakeria Jett had four blocks from her middle blocker position.