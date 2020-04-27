Emma Callicutt of West Union and Kinsley Gordon of Myrtle were recently named to the 2020 Rising Stars Fast Pitch Softball North Team. Players were chosen from all six classifications of MHSAA fastpitch softball for the North team. The all-star games were scheduled to be played on May 29 and 30 at Jones County Junior College, but may be on hold due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

